Erica’s Plans to Speak to Will at Her House-warming Party are Foiled on Peak Practice

Sometimes people seem to have the most idyllic life, but their friends, families and colleagues may not always know about their underlying challenges. That’s certainly the case for the doctors of the General Practice (GP) that specializes in surgery on the successful British drama series, ‘Peak Practice.’

The show was set in Cardale, a small fictional town in the Derbyshire Peak District. While running for 12 series on ITV from the early 1990s to the early 2000s, ‘Peak Practice’ followed the GP’s staff members as they face professional problems when they each encounter personal difficulties.

Classic episodes of the critically acclaimed show are being broadcast on the Drama network’s channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode to air on Swissx TV can be streamed tonight at 9:20-10:20am local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

Episode three of Series 4 of ‘Peak Practice,’ which is titled ‘New Horizons,’ was written by Jo O’Keefe, and directed by Ian White. The episode follows Erica (Saskia Wickham) as she throws a house-warming party, intending to use it as an excuse to chat up Will (Simon Shepherd). But he spoils her plans by turning up with a doctor from the nearby health center.

