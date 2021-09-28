UCOS Investigates the Death of a Barrister on New Tricks

Some unsolved crimes can soon become forgotten by the general public, but a dedicated group of officers refuse to give up hope that the perpetrators will eventually be caught and brought to justice. The determined members of the Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad (UCOS), a fictional division within London’s Metropolitan Police Service, are devoted to re-investigating those unresolved offensives on the popular British television crime drama series, ‘New Tricks.’

The procedural show, which was originally broadcast on BBC One, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode of ‘New Tricks’ is set to air on Swissx TV can be streamed this this afternoon at 4:35-5:55pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The first episode from series 2 of ‘New Tricks,’ which is titled ‘A Delicate Touch,’ was written by Chris Murray, and directed by David Innes Edwards. The episode follows the squad as it investigates the death of a barrister found in his car 20 years earlier.

