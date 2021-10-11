People diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) are often plagued with hand and arm pain and immobility over extended periods of time. But sufferers can now obtain a better grip on treating their pain and inability to move through the use of Swissx’s unique blend of CBD plants.

Swissx’s CBD offers many beneficial effects to the physical health of people living with CTS. While no specific research has been done on CBD for CTS, a study from last year found that people living with neuropathy – a general term describing diseases that affect the nerves beyond the brain and spinal cord – experience an improvement in their symptoms when they take CBD.

CTS occurs when nerves in the wrist are compressed at the carpal tunnel. As a result, sufferers are left with nerve pain, numbness and tingling in the fingers up through the arms, as well as weak grip strength.

Using Swissx CBD to treat CTS doesn’t lead to adverse health effects; in fact, research suggests that because of its neuroprotective effects, CBD relives physical pain. In an assessment on CBD, the World Health Organization noted that CBD is generally well tolerated, and doesn’t show any indicators of potential for abuse or dependence.

One of the most highly effective forms of CBD to use in order to help treat symptoms of CTS is hemp oil, of which Swissx sells several forms. One such product is the OG Skywalker Blend CBD Gold Label oil, which is sold in one gram syringes. Swissx’s Gold Label is considered to be a part of the upper elite of the available CBD oils, as it contains a CBD share of 50% and 3% THC. Swissx Gold Label CBD Oil, which is made in accordance to legal measures, is being sold in glass syringes for $50. (Note that due to its highly potency, consumers shouldn’t use more than the suggested amount.)

For people who prefer not to use topical remedies, Swissx’s lotion can help treat physical pain. One of the company’s most popular topical treatments is its PMS relief lotion, which protects and regenerates all skin types against harmful elements in an increasingly harsh environment. While its anti-aging properties smooths wrinkles, it also simultaneously helps with a wide range of skin conditions naturally and safely without any harmful chemical agents.

Swissx users can now purchase the company’s PMS relief lotion in 2, 4 or 6 oz. bottles on its official website. The bottles range in price from $29-$49.

Swissx also sells CBD crumbles, a concentrated cannabis extract that’s very potent, which helps provide its users with quick relief. The company’s highly rated pure OG Kush Crumble is a legal dab that’s made from premium Hemp flowers in Switzerland, and doesn’t include any THC. The crumble, which can also be added into food and drinks, is being sold for $20.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy cannabis use. Its CBD products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain. For more information on Swissx, which was founded and run by Greek billionaire-CEO, Alki David, visit the company’s official website.

In addition to its CBD products, Swissx has also become known for its popular streaming service, Swissx TV. The streaming service enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.