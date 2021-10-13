Swissx’s Pure CBD Products Won’t Show Up on Drug Tests

With the insurmountable amount of physical pain and emotional stress the world has contended with during COVID-19, people are continuously looking for safe treatment options that will not only treat their ailments, but also not put their lives in jeopardy. People can now find physical and mental relief in their pain treatment through the use of Swissx’s natural, unique blend of CBD plants, which won’t appear in drug test results.

An increasing number of people have turned to Swissx’s CBD products as an all-natural remedy for many different types of ailments related to their physical, emotional and mental health, from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome to migraines, Psoriasis, allergies, insomnia and anxiety. While there’s still more research that needs to be done on the effects of CBD, current studies have found that products made with pure CBD, like those from Swissx, don’t react with several of the most common commercially available tests that screen for marijuana use.

CBD, which is just one of many cannabinoids found in hemp, at times has been compared to tetrahydrocannabinol, which is also known as THC. However, the two cannabinoids are quite different in many ways. Unlike THC, CBD doesn’t cause any psychoactive effects, which means that it won’t make its users get high.

CBD products can contain THC, as the combination increases the effects of CBD. But under the 2018 Farm Bill, legal CBD products must contain no more than 0.3% THC. The small amount of THC won’t cause any psychoactive effects.

Products, like those sold by Swissx, are made using pure CBD, which is known as CBD isolate. The extract removes traces of THC and other plant compounds, which is perfect for people who are subject to random drug testing.

Urine drug tests look for several substances, including alcohol, cocaine, amphetamines, opiates and cannabis. Many tests use set levels of drug concentration, so by using pure CBD products that contain less than 0.3% THC, the test will be negative for cannabis.

For those people who wish to benefit from CBD products without having to worry about failing a drug test, they should thoroughly research products before using them to ensure they’re high quality, tested and made by a legitimate manufacturer. People should also research how a product is processed to assess the risk for cross-contamination; review the product’s certificate of analysis, which indicates its THC levels; and use products that contain CBD isolate.

Swissx’s products meet those standards. As a result, they’re a great choice for people looking to safely use CBD to cure their symptoms without worrying about failing a drug test.

One of the most highly effective forms of CBD to use in order to help treat symptoms of CTS is hemp oil, of which Swissx sells several forms. One such product is the OG Skywalker Blend CBD Gold Label oil, which is sold in one gram syringes. Swissx’s Gold Label is considered to be a part of the upper elite of the available CBD oils, as it contains a CBD share of 50% and 3% THC. Swissx Gold Label CBD Oil, which is made in accordance to legal measures, is being sold in glass syringes for $50. (Note that due to its highly potency, consumers shouldn’t use more than the suggested amount.)

For people who prefer not to use topical remedies, Swissx’s lotion can help treat physical pain. One of the company’s most popular topical treatments is its PMS relief lotion, which protects and regenerates all skin types against harmful elements in an increasingly harsh environment. While its anti-aging properties smooths wrinkles, it also simultaneously helps with a wide range of skin conditions naturally and safely without any harmful chemical agents.

Swissx users can now purchase the company’s PMS relief lotion in 2, 4 or 6 oz. bottles on its official website. The bottles range in price from $29-$49.

Swissx also sells CBD crumbles, a concentrated cannabis extract that’s very potent, which helps provide its users with quick relief. The company’s highly rated pure OG Kush Crumble is a legal dab that’s made from premium Hemp flowers in Switzerland, and doesn’t include any THC. The crumble, which can also be added into food and drinks, is being sold for $20.

Swissx is one of the leading companies in the world that supports affordable and healthy cannabis use. Its CBD products improve the quality of life of people who have genetic predisposition to such ailments as anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as general physical pain. For more information on Swissx, which was founded and run by Greek billionaire-CEO, Alki David, visit the company’s official website.

