Hologram USA has captured music fans’ attention for developing the technology that brought Tupac Shakur to Coachella and creating holograms of such famed singers as Billie Holiday, Jackie Wilson, Chief Keef and Whitney Houston. Grammy Award-winning record producer, Scott Storch, is now bringing the hologram and products of acclaimed reggae singer and Ganja farmer, Marlon Asher to the world on the Hologram Icons channel on Swissx’s official website.

Swissx users can now purchase the Marlon Asher Ganja Farmer Club Box on Swissx. Customers can custom their own Marlon Asher cannabis club box package, which is curated specifically for lovers of the Ganja Farmer brand. The box, which is sold for $90 for a one month supply, is also available in three and six month increments, as well as for one year, at discounted rates, ranging from $250 to $480 and $890.

The Marlon Asher Ganja Farmer Club Box features Swissx pure hemp products, including joints, flower, oil, soap, crumble and wax. The box also provides customers with access to 30 days of streaming of 600 live television channels and 250,000 VOD channels on Swissx TV.

Swissx’s CBD products offer many beneficial effects to the mental, emotional and physical health of people living with a variety of health ailments, from insomnia to allergies, anxiety and PTSD. Using the company’s CBD products doesn’t lead to adverse health effects; in fact, research suggests that because of its neuroprotective effects, CBD may help relieve physical pain and stress.

In its assessment of CBD, the World Health Organization (WHO) even noted that the product is generally well tolerated. Swissx CBD products also don’t show any indicators of potential for abuse or dependence.

In addition to its CBD products, Swissxx, which was founded and is run by Greek billionaire-CEO, Alki David, is known for Swissx TV, which has become one of the world’s most popular streaming services. The international streaming service enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.