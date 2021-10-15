Actress Natallia Rodrigues Must Put an End to a Sacrificial Murder Spree in Skull: The Mask DVD Giveaway

The seemingly most imperative discoveries can ultimately lead to harrowing consequences. That’s certainly the case for actress Natallia Rodrigues’ protagonist and her fellows characters of the horror movie, ‘Skull: The Mask.’ The group must stop a recently uncovered ancient artifact that initially appears to be lucrative, but ultimately shows its true deadly force to anyone who comes into contact with it.

RLJE Films is set to release ‘Skull: The Mask’ on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on Tuesday, October 26. The DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97.

‘Skull: The Mask’ was co-directed and co-written by Kapel Furman (‘Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary’) and Armando Fonseca (‘CineLab’). The film stars Natallia Rodrigues (‘Elis’), Wilton Andrade (‘VIPs’), Tristan Aronovich (‘Sem Fio’), David Wendefilm (‘Sessão de Terapia’) and Rurik Jr. as Skull.

”Skull: The Mask’ follows an ancient artifact known as the Mask of Anhangá as it resurfaces at an archaeological dig in the Amazon after it disappeared over 50 years ago. It’s brought to Sao Paulo to be exhibited at a museum. But before reaching its destination, the Mask starts to claim its victims as it possesses and forces them to carry out visceral sacrifices in gruesome fashion. With the body count increasing, it’s up to Officer Beatriz Obdias (Rodrigues) to find the Mask and put an end to the murder spree.