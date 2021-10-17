Kathy Luu and Damien Sato’s Characters’ Romantic and Professional Lives Collide in Rhapsody of Love iTunes Code Giveaway

Career assignments and romance are unexpectedly colliding for two workers entrenched in the business of celebrating their clients’ love in the upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Rhapsody of Love.’ Actress Kathy Luu and actor Damien Sato’s characters in the film are trying to fight the unexpected sparks that are growing between them – and threatening their jobs and personal lives.

Joy Hopwood wrote, directed, produced and stars in ‘Rhapsody of Love.’ In addition to the filmmaker, Luu and Sato, the feature also stars Lily Stewart, Khan Chittenden and Benjamin Hanly.

‘Rhapsody of Love’ follows an events planner, Jess (Luu), and a wedding photographer, Justin (Damien Sato), who can’t deny the sparks between them. However, there’s one small hitch – his girlfriend.