Tensions Run High Between Actors Tom Zembrod and Billy Blair in Whitetail Exclusive Clip and DVD Giveaway

An impromptu trip into the wilderness during a time of grief can inadvertently bring a family even closer together as they’re forced to fight off a second unexpected tragedy. That’s certainly the case for the Mann family in the new Southern Gothic thriller, ‘Whitetail.’

The film is now available on Digital, VOD and DVD, courtesy of Trinity Creative Partnership. In honor of ‘Whitetail’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the drama, which is titled ‘See in Jesus.’ Tensions are running high in the clip, which follows Tom Mann (Tom Zembrod) as he negotiates for his and his family’s lives with their captor, Jesse Arceniux (Billy Blair). In addition to Zembrod and Blair, ‘See in Jesus’ also features actors Paul Taylor and Dash Melrose.

Also in celebration of ‘Whitetail’s release, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a DVD of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Whitetail’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line and your mailing address in the message. You have until next Friday, October 29 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On October 29, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

Derek Presley wrote and directed ‘Whitetail.’ The film’s supporting cast includes Jason Coviello (‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘In Plain Sight’), Jason Douglas (‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Cruel Summer’) and Ted Ferguson (‘Doom Patrol,’ ‘Preacher’)

‘Whitetail’ follows the broken family of Donnie Mann (Melrose), his father, Tom, and uncle, Frank (Taylor) as they embark on a weekend hunting trip. Donnie’s mother recently died of an overdose, so the trio hope to get away to spend some time in nature and clear their heads. Instead, they find a mysterious man shot in the stomach and clutching onto a backpack full of money. A southern gothic thriller with flaring tempers and warped relationships, the story takes place over one day and one night in the brush land of West Texas.