Interview: Zyra Gorecki Talks Representing Amputees and More on ‘La Brea’ (Exclusive)

NBC’s La Brea premiered last month, inviting viewers down the kind of rabbit hole that audiences have gotten used to experiencing with classic shows like Lost. When a sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, everyone and everything who falls into it is transported to an unknown place full of seeming impossibilities. Among those left mourning the disappearance of those on the other side is Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), who works with her father Gavin (Eoin Macken) to find her mother Eve (Natalie Zea) and brother Josh (Jack Martin).

This is Gorecki’s first major television role, and she couldn’t be more excited. ShockYa had the chance to speak with her about the appeal of this show and particularly the rare opportunity to represent an amputee like herself on a major TV series.

Watch our exclusive interview with Zyra Gorecki above, and the trailer for the show below. Watch La Brea Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC.