Travel with Matt Damon to Marseille to Prove Abigail Breslin's Innocence with Stillwater Blu-Ray Swag Box Giveaway

Travel with Matt Damon to Marseille to Prove Abigail Breslin’s Innocence with Stillwater Blu-Ray Swag Box Giveaway

Enter to win the ‘Stillwater’ Blu-Ray swag box giveaway from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Being a father who’s completely committed to protecting his daughter in every situation, no matter what personal consequences he may face, is a powerful trait that Matt Damon possesses, both on screen and off. The actor’s devotion to bringing his on screen daughter safely home to the U.S. in his crime drama, ‘Stillwater,‘ can be shared with families across America this month through its home release by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The home video distribution division of Universal Pictures is unveiling the critically acclaimed movie on Blu-Ray and DVD today, October 26. ‘Stillwater’ is currently available on VOD.

In honor of ‘Stillwater’s Blu-ray release, ShockYa is offering one lucky winner a Blu-ray swag box of the thriller, which includes a film branded S’well water bottle, film branded trucker hat and Oogie’s Popcorn for a yummy snack when watching the feature at home. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Stillwater’ Blu-ray swag box giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, November 2 to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On November 2, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

In addition to the Academy Award-winning Damon and Oscar-nominated Breslin, ‘Stillwater’ also stars Camille Cottin, Lilou Siauvaud and Deanna DunaganIdir Azougli. Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Tom McCarthy directed the feature, and also co-scribed the movie’s script with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré.

‘Stillwater’ follows Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker (Damon) as he travels from Oklahoma to Marseille, France to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Breslin), who’s imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her, which leads Bill to encourage her legal team to pursue the information.

When Allison’s lawyer feels the tip may not ultimately help overturn her conviction, Bill, who’s eager to regain his daughter’s trust, takes matters into his own hands. However, he’s quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system. But that changes after he meets French actress Virginie (Cottin) and her eight-year-old daughter. Maya (Siauvaud). Together, the unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation.

For more information on ‘Stillwater,’ visits its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram ages.

