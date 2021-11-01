Connect with us

Jade & Jaded Promotes Mindfulness of Health and the Environment in Powerful Comedic Approach

NEWS

Jade & Jaded Promotes Mindfulness of Health and the Environment in Powerful Comedic Approach

Published on

Actresses-producers Sarah Franco and Jade Zaroff appear in the first episode of their web comedy series, ‘Jade & Jaded.’

Sometimes the best way for people to truly share their passion is by being forced to reevaluate the way they connect with their target audience. That’s certainly the case for actresses Jade Zaroff and Sarah Franco’s protagonists in the new web comedy series, ‘Jade & Jaded.’

The award-winning show follows the performers’ characters, Jade and Sarah, as they try to make it as health and wellness vloggers in New York City. After they get kicked out of an open mic night, the duo decides to leave their well-meaning activism-driven performance art behind to instead become YouTubers. The two theater artists struggle as they learn that becoming popular social media influencers isn’t as easy as they initially expected. They also ponder if their newfound medium can save the planet and their friendship.

Besides starring on ‘Jade & Jaded,’ Zaroff and Franco also served as producers on the comedy. The latter also served as one of the directors and writers, as well as the showrunner, on the series.

The comedy was launched last month at the world’s leading sustainability conferences, Sustainable Brands 2021 San Diego (SB ’21). The short-form show, which features six episodes that run under 10 minutes each, is now streaming on YouTube.

SB’21 conferences are committed to empowering the next generation of impact artists. SB ’21 is a global event for the largest community of purpose-driven brands and leaders, and offers inspiration, resources and guidance towards unlocking the power of regenerative business.

Integrating purpose-driven messaging was the initial intention behind the creation of ‘Jade & Jaded.’ As a result, its launch at SB’21 San Diego truly exemplified how important both business and entertainment are in driving sustainability forward.

SB’21 San Diego offered inspiration, resources and guidance towards unlocking the power of regenerative business. Through a combination of state-of-the-art live event, safety standards and digital technology, a global community of change agents were brought together at SB’21 San Diego.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
SB'21 San Diego / YouTube
Product Name
'Jade & Jaded'

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top