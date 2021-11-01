Actress Alexis Lane Embarks on a Brutal Journey of Retribution in The Flood Exclusive Clip and DVD Giveaway

The struggle to fight for retribution after their identities are taken from them is a powerfully universal theme in the upcoming revenge Western, ‘The Flood.’ While the action film is set in Australia during and immediately after WWII, it’s exploration into the historically cruel treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples by white settlers is still relevant and relatable in modern society.

‘The Flood,’ which is also an important reflection on how First Nation People have often been portrayed in contemporary cinema, is set to be released tomorrow, November 2, on Digital, VOD and DVD by 4Digital Media. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa premiering an exclusive clip from the feature, which is titled ‘Even Up the Score.’ Set during a hunt to find the Banganha family, the clip shows that Shamus (Dean Kyrwood) and his cronies come across a large encampment of escaped Aboriginals in the woods. In addition to Kyrwood, ‘Even Up the Score’ also features Shaka Cook, Simone Landers and Brendan Bacon.

Victoria Wharfe McIntyre wrote, directed and produced the movie, which also stars Alexis Lane and Dalara Williams. 4Digital Media has unveiled the following synopsis fir ‘The Flood’:

Set during WWII, Jarah (Lane) comes of age in a brutal and lawless land. She grows from a sweet child to a strong, independent and ferocious woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system, one bad guy at a time. In the best tradition of the gunslinging outlaw, when the enigmatic Jarah is pushed to the limit, she explodes in a fury of retribution. But for a revenge western, there is a surprising series of twists and turns that lead us closer to redemption and reconciliation.