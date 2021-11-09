Connect with us

Jennifer Hudson Commands Respect in Musical Biopic’s Blu-ray Giveaway

DVD NEWS

Jennifer Hudson Commands Respect in Musical Biopic’s Blu-ray Giveaway

Published on

Enter to win a Blu-ray of the musical biopic, ‘Respect,’ which stars Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, and was directed by Liesl Tommy.

Aretha Franklin’s gripping journey to not only find her voice, but also the acclaim she so rightfully deserved as a musical icon, is powerfully chronicled in this year’s biopic about her life, ‘Respect.’ Academy and Grammy Award-winning entertainer, Jennifer Hudson stunningly portrayed her fellow soul singer’s at-times turbulent, but ultimately successful, trek to garner the respect of not only the music industry, but also audiences around the world, in the movie.

Universal Home Entertainment is releasing the drama, which is now available on digital, on Blu-Ray and DVD today, November 9. In honor of ‘Respect’s home release, ShockYa is offering one lucky winner a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Respect’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, November 16 to enter, and you can enter the 16contest once daily. On November 16, we’ll pick the winner at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Respect’ was written by Tracey Scott Wilson and directed by Liesl Tommy, who also served as one of the feature’s executive producers, alongside Hudson. In addition to the Emmy Award-winning actress, the film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Kimberly Scott, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan and Mary J. Blige.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
Universal Home Entertainment
Product Name
'Respect' Blu-ray

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top