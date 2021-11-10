UCOS angers Ministry of Defence by Investigating the Murder of a Soldier

New Tricks is a British crime detective series following the work of the Metropolitan Police Service’s Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad (UCOS). It is led by Detective Superintendent Sandra Pullman, its members are retired police officers who reinvestigate cold and unsolved crimes.

Photo Credit : BBC

Ministry of Defence try to silence the UCOS team when they reinvestigate the death of British soldier Eric Trimble, a British soldier who was beaten to death. It is found that before their Iraq tour Eric and three of his squadron mates were sent to MODs Influenza Research Unit (IRU) to be a part of a medical research program. Experiments were performed on them which left them paranoid. All four bunk one night but only three returned to the unit. UCOS investigate the murder of Eric and the motive. Various lines of inquiry are followed as they are not sure whether the attack was racially motivated or because Eric was a bully or an Army coverup due to a failed experiment.

MOD tries to shut down their investigation by stonewalling them. With three surviving members all suffering from psychological or memory issues, UCOS strive to solve Eric’s murder and the true nature of these trials.

