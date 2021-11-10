Connect with us

Actor Jonathan French Fights the Trauma of the Past and Present in Caveat Blu-ray Giveaway

The Blu-ray cover for writer-director Damian Mc Carthy’s horror film, ‘Caveat.’

Sometimes the best way to defeat the life-threatening danger in the present is to overcome the long buried, traumatic memories of the past. That’s certainly the case for actor Jonathan French’s protagonist of Isaac in the new horror film, ‘Caveat.’ His frightening journey to protect his life will be revealed when the drama’s released on Blu-ray and DVD next Tuesday, November 16.

In honor of ‘Caveat’s home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Caveat’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until Tuesday, November 16, the day of the movie’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On Tuesday, November 16, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

Damian Mc Carthy wrote and made his feature film directorial debut on ‘Caveat.’ In addition to French, the drama also stars Ben Caplan (‘Band of Brothers’), Leila Sykes (‘Missing Something’), Inma Pavon (‘Felicidad’) and Conor Dwane (‘Christmas at Draculas’).

‘Caveat’ follows Isaac, who’s in desperate need of money, as he accepts a job looking after his landlord’s niece, Olga (Sykes), for a few days. But there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms in order to protect Olga’s extremely frail mental state. Once left alone with Isaac, Olga exhibits erratic behavior, while he makes horrific discoveries in the house that trigger a deeply buried, traumatic memory.

'Caveat' Blu-ray

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

