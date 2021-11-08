Nicolas Cage Embarks on a Path to Redemption in Prisoners of the Ghostland Blu-ray Giveaway

Sometimes the best way for people to save themselves and uncover their true purpose in life is to embark on a vital journey to rescue someone else. That’s certainly the case for Nicolas Cage‘s anti-hero in the new action-sci-fi movie, ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland.’ The Oscar-winning actor’s character is promised freedom and redemption in his own life if he finds and protects the life of a dangerous warlord’s granddaughter in the tantalizing horror drama.

RLJE Films is set to distribute the feature on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook on Tuesday, November 16. ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’s home release comes after it had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

The movie’s DVD will retail for an SRP of $29.96, the Blu-ray will sell for an SRP of $29.97 and the 4K UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook will be distributed for an SRP of $35.97. The DVD, Blu-ray and UHD/Blu-ray SteelBook will includes the bonus feature, ‘The Making of Prisoners of the Ghostland.’

Aaron Hendry and Rexa Sixo Safai (‘Western Wonderland’) wrote ‘Prisoners of the Ghostland,’ which was helmed by acclaimed Japanese director, Sion Sono (‘Why Don’t You Play in Hell’). In addition to Cage, the film also stars Sofia Boutella (‘The Mummy‘), Nick Cassavetes (‘Face/Off’), Bill Moseley (‘Texas Chainsaw’ franchise), Tak Sakaguchi (‘Tokyo Tribe’) and Yuzuka Nakaya (‘The Forest of Love’).

‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ is set in the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, where a ruthless bank robber (Cage) is released from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter, Bernice (Boutella), has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within three days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.