Connect with us

Actor Chris Levine Fights Back Against a Mob Boss to Protect His Family in The Handler Trailer Premiere

DVD NEWS

Actor Chris Levine Fights Back Against a Mob Boss to Protect His Family in The Handler Trailer Premiere

Published on

Actor Chris Levine stars in writer-director-producer Michael Matteo Rossi’s action film, ‘The Hanlder.’

Sometimes the best way for a person to prove their love for the ones they cherish most is by literally fighting to keep them together. That’s certainly the case for actor Chris Levine’s protagonist of Ryker Dune, who must take control over a potentially dangerous situation that may threaten his family’s safety, in the upcoming action film, ‘The Handler.’

Ryker’s determined fight for survival will be showcased when Uncork’d Entertainment distribution the drama on DVD, Digital and On Demand on Tuesday, December 7. In honor of the movie’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering the trailer for the feature.

‘The Handler’ was written and directed by Michael Matteo Rossi (‘Chase, Misogynist’). In addition to Levine, the film also stars YouTube personality Tyrone Magnus, Rachel Alig (‘Digging to Death’), Jazsmin Lewis (the ‘Barbershop’ franchise) Cathy Baron (‘Justified’), Matt Erdems (‘Checkmate’), Michael Pashan (‘No Loose Ends’) and Adam Carbone (‘Gotham’).

‘The Handler’ follows Ryker, a recently returned war veteran who’s struggling to earn money to take care of his wife and child. He gets in touch with Vinnie (Pashan), a mob boss who agrees to help him. However, Ryker soon changes his mind and wants to end their deal, but Vinnie doesn’t allow it. So Ryker purposely throws a job, which leaves Vinnie wanting to take Ryker out in any way possible.

Summary
Official Trailer : 'The Handler' (2021)
Title
Official Trailer : 'The Handler' (2021)
Description

ShockYa is premiering the official trailer for writer-director-producer Michael Matteo Rossi's action film, 'The Hanlder,' which stars Michael Matteo Rossi.

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top