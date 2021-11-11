Actor Chris Levine Fights Back Against a Mob Boss to Protect His Family in The Handler Trailer Premiere

Sometimes the best way for a person to prove their love for the ones they cherish most is by literally fighting to keep them together. That’s certainly the case for actor Chris Levine’s protagonist of Ryker Dune, who must take control over a potentially dangerous situation that may threaten his family’s safety, in the upcoming action film, ‘The Handler.’

Ryker’s determined fight for survival will be showcased when Uncork’d Entertainment distribution the drama on DVD, Digital and On Demand on Tuesday, December 7. In honor of the movie’s upcoming release, ShockYa is premiering the trailer for the feature.

‘The Handler’ was written and directed by Michael Matteo Rossi (‘Chase, Misogynist’). In addition to Levine, the film also stars YouTube personality Tyrone Magnus, Rachel Alig (‘Digging to Death’), Jazsmin Lewis (the ‘Barbershop’ franchise) Cathy Baron (‘Justified’), Matt Erdems (‘Checkmate’), Michael Pashan (‘No Loose Ends’) and Adam Carbone (‘Gotham’).

‘The Handler’ follows Ryker, a recently returned war veteran who’s struggling to earn money to take care of his wife and child. He gets in touch with Vinnie (Pashan), a mob boss who agrees to help him. However, Ryker soon changes his mind and wants to end their deal, but Vinnie doesn’t allow it. So Ryker purposely throws a job, which leaves Vinnie wanting to take Ryker out in any way possible.