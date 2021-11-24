Gain Insight Into the Legal System Through FilmOn TV’s New Channel, Lawyers TV

People around the world have turned to the media for guidance and news on such diverse topics as medical care and politics more so than ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With growing legal concerns also on the rise in recent months, particularly with vaccine mandates and racial, class, gender and political divides, the public needs an unbiased place to turn for legal advice.

As a result, FilmOn TV has launched a new channel, Lawyers TV, that offers viewers several program options to watch, in order to better understand how their legal system works. From ‘Law by Mike’ to ‘Legal Eagle’ and ‘Rekieta Law,’ as well as an association with Court TV, viewers can ask lawyers questions, and also listen to the lawyers discuss legal topics they have expertise in.

Besides Lawyers TV, FilmOn TV, which is run by its billionaire CEO, Alki David, features over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as thousands of film and television titles. It can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn TV air classic and modern movies from such diverse genres as Westerns, mystery, action, Broadway musicals, comedy and horror; vintage and current television shows that are dedicated to food and wine, car racing and animation; music videos; and news and sports programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East..

“We serve more content to more people around the world than any other platform,” said David. FilmOn TV, which has millions of global subscribers, was founded by the businessman in 2006. It has served as the pioneer in streaming television that helped bring in the current cord cutting era. It also emphasizes the value in allowing consumers to watch what they want, where and when they want.