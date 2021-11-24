Interview: Composer Carter Burwell on ‘The Morning Show’ and a Long and Prolific Film Career (Exclusive)

Carter Burwell has been writing music for movies for decades, beginning with the very first Coen Brothers feature, Blood Simple, in 1984. Since then, Burwell has collaborated with the directing duo on nearly all of their projects, including the upcoming The Tragedy of Macbeth. He has earned two Oscar nominations, for Carol and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and he won an Emmy for scoring the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce in 2011.

Now, Burwell is making the transition to episodic television with The Morning Show on Apple TV+. ShockYa had the chance to speak with Burwell about the differences between the process of scoring film and TV and his many memorable compositions over the years.

Watch our exclusive interview with Carter Burwell above, and a selected track from his score for The Morning Show below, which is available to stream on Apple TV+.