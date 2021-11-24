Inspector Lynley and his partner solve the murder of a woman shot in her own home

The Inspector Lynley Mysteries is a British detective drama series. The protagonist, Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley, the 8th Earl of Asherton , finds himself paired with Detective Sergeant Havers. They solve murder cases together in every episode. The series is based on solving the murder mystery while balancing the internal clashes between the two due to their own personal differences arising from the difference in their background and personalities. He’s a posh British Man and she’s messy from a working-class background, opposite ends on the social spectrum solve cases together.

Still from ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries’

In this episode, Havers returns back to duty after recovering from her gun shot wound. Inspector Lynley and Havers investigate the murder of a woman shot with a shotgun. The body is moved from the original crime scene and a mysterious letter is sent to the police giving them a clue. An old case is linked to the present one and some dark secrets come to light. The motive of the murder is discovered and Havers relives the horror of her recent shooting.

Watch this episode of The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, the exciting British Crime Drama , airing on Drama Channel on Swissx TV at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later. For more on the service and content read here.

Swissx TV is a streaming service, providing one of the finest online streaming experiences that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies, music videos and channels in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. Swissx TV focuses on high tech health and wellness initiatives by incorporating online therapeutic streaming of digital arts, sports, news, entertainment, and lifestyle. It is a fully integrated E-Commerce TV with real time recommendations. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.