Actress Bethan Waller Questions Why Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Believe Her Demonic Visions in The Last Rite Exclusive Clip

One of the most terrifying experiences people can have in life is when the person they love doesn’t believe their horrifying encounters are actually happening. That’s certainly the case for actress Bethan Waller’s protagonist of Lucy in the new horror movie, ‘The Last Rite.’

The drama is now playing in theaters, On-Demand and Digital, courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films. Its official distribution comes after it premiered to critical acclaim at this year’s Arrow Video FrightFest.

In honor of ‘The Last Rite’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Lucy is awoken by a mysterious force during the middle of the night. After she goes downstairs to investigate what’s going on, she becomes increasingly frightened, as she sees a vision of a man wearing a hat. When her boyfriend, Ben (Johnny Fleming), checks on her, he expresses his annoyance that she’s still claiming to be having demonic visions. She responds by asking why he doesn’t believe her visions.

Inspired by true events, ‘The Last Rite’ follows Lucy, a study from home medical student and sleep paralysis victim, as she moves in with her boyfriend, Ben. After doing so, she discovers that all is not as it seems, as she falls prey to a demonic force that’s determined to destroy her. Torn between sanity and the unknown, Lucy’s left with no alternative but to contact a local priest, Father Roberts (Kit Smith), for help.

With time running out and the dark force consuming Lucy from inside, Father Roberts is forced to make a choice; he must either do the right thing and get the church involved, or conduct his own exorcism against the will of the church.

‘The Last Rite’ marks the feature film directorial debut of actor Leroy Kincaide, who also wrote and produced the movie. In addition to Waller, Fleming and Smith, the drama also stars Tara Hoyos, Ian Macnaughton, David Kerr and Deborah Blake.