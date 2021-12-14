Actor Kevan Moezzi and Actress Summer Bellessa Reminisce About Their First Date in Funny Thing About Love Exclusive Clip

Sometimes people don’t realize how much they miss and appreciated something they held dear until it’s gone and seemingly no longer in their reach. That’s certainly the case for actor Kevan Moezzi and actress Summer Bellessa’s protagonists of Luke and Samantha in the new holiday romantic comedy, ‘Funny Thing About Love.’

The film is now playing in theaters and available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, courtesy of Gravitas Ventures. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, Luke and Samantha have an awkward conversation over their morning coffee at her house, after her family invited him to join them for their Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The two reminisce about their first date, which he took three years to initiate after they first met, and how he always ate her portion of their pumpkin pie. After an uncomfortable moment of silence, Luke makes a startling admission to Samantha that surprises her.

Adam White wrote and directed ‘Funny Thing About Love.’ In addition to Moezzi and Bellessa, the comedy also stars Jon Heder (‘Napoleon Dynamite’), Barry Corbin (Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’), Brooke White (‘American Idol’), Pat Finn (‘The Middle’) and Jason Gray (‘Studio C’).

‘Funny Thing About Love’ follows Samantha as she’s on top of the world, a successful business, and a handsome fiancé. But over the crazy Thanksgiving holiday weekend with her scheming family, her whole world is thrown into a tailspin when they invite her ex-boyfriend, Luke, who they think is the one that got away.