Eric Bana Investigates Mysterious Murders in His Hometown in The Dry Blu-ray Giveaway

Sometimes it takes one emotionally struggling man to understand the motivations and actions of another equally distressed person, especially one he thought he knew. That’s certainly the case for Eric Bana’s at-times tormented protagonist of Federal Agent Aaron Falk in the crime thriller, ‘The Dry.’ The movie follows the agent as he’s thrust into agonizing despair as he starts investigating the suspicious death of one of his childhood friends.

RLJE Films is set to release ‘The Dry’ on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, January 18. The discs’ distribution comes after IFC Films released the feature in theaters and on Digital and VOD on May 21, 2021.

‘The Dry’s Blu-ray will be sold for an SRP of $28.96, and the DVD will retail for an SRP of $27.97. The mystery drama’s discs will include several bonus features, including ‘Homecoming,’ ‘Page to Screen, ‘Jane Harper’s Day on Set,’ ‘Two Timelines,’ ‘Falk and Gretchen’ and ‘Filming in the Wimmera Region.’

Robert Connolly (‘Balibo,’ ‘Paper Planes’) directed ‘The Dry.’ Along with with Harry Cripps (‘Supernova’), the helmer also co-wrote the script, which is based on the 2016 book of the same name by Jane Harper. In addition to Bana, the movie also stars Genevieve O’Reilly (‘Star Wars‘ franchise), Keir O’Donnell (‘American Sniper’), John Polson (‘The Boys’), Martin Dingle Wall (‘Home and Away’) and BeBe Bettencourt (‘Eden’).

‘The Dry’ follows Falk as he returns to his hometown after an absence of over 20 years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke (Wall), who allegedly killed his wife and child before he took his own life. Luke and his family are the latest victims of the madness that has ravaged the community after more than a decade of drought. When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of 17-year-old Ellie Deacon (Bettencourt).

As he starts to investigate the deaths, Falk begins to suspect the two crimes, which are separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against the prejudice towards him and pent up rage of a terrified community.