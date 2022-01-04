Peril and intimidation pulsated in Deed’s courtroom on Judge John Deed

Judge John Deed is a powerful British legal drama starring Martin Shaw as the title character. He is not any regular high court judge, he is a charismatic, fit, good-looking judge that speaks out against petty and bureaucratic rules that most don’t speak against. He avoids the traditionalism of the system that is forced on him. If you are into legal dramas, then this British series is just what you must tune in to.

In this episode, Judge Deed presides over a case where a rival drug dealer is murdered by three street gang members in a turf war. The accused are rowdy and have little to no respect for the judicial system. A key witness in the case is murdered and members of the jury are being threatened. The concept of trial by judge alone instead of the jury is being advised to reduce the costs of the trial leaving Judge John Deed in a dilemma.

Still from ‘Judge John Deed’

Watch this episode of Judge John Deed, the exciting British Legal Drama, airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 22:30pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

For similar articles read here.

FilmOn TV as a latest offering has introduced a few channels dedicated to NFTs and Crypto in order to keep up with the latest happenings in the market. The channels provide information on the latest trends in the economy, financial markets and everything one must know related to NFTs. For more information on the channels on NFT read here.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.

For more on the Live TV service read here.