The Ghost Adventures Crew Connect with a Deceased Voodoo Priestess at the Myrtles Plantation

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history that’s presented in, historic Southern plantations. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the property threaten them in any way. The visitors of a Louisiana plantations are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures‘ episode, ‘The Myrtles Plantation.’

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of the famed docuseries, ‘Ghost Adventures,’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the titular harbor in the episode. On the show, ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin and Nick Groff head to the Myrtles Plantation in St Francisville, Louisiana. The trio investigate the infamous plantation, where they experience intense activity connected to a deceased voodoo priestess.

The ‘Myrtles’ episode of ‘Ghost Adventures’ will next be streamed tomorrow night at 6-7pm local time on the Really TV channel on Filmon TV. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The Really TV channel is notable for featuring series that celebrate real lives. FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.