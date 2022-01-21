Connect with us

Actor Nick McCallum Hopes to Find Her in Exclusive Premiere of Psychological Thriller’s Official Final Poster, Femme Fatales Stills and Synopsis

The official poster for writer-director-actor Nick McCallum’s psychological thriller, ‘Find Her.’

Psychological thriller ‘Find Her’ has released it’s final poster and revised synopsis ahead of the film’s 2022 release.

The noir stars Nick McCallum (‘Burning Kentucky’), Richard Gunn (‘Clemency’), Stelio Savante (‘Running For Grace’), Rebecca Lines (‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), Anais Lilit (‘The Walking Dead: Red Machete’), Randal Gonzalez (‘Greenland’), John James (‘Axcellerator’), Mary Drew Ahrens, John Daniel Gates and G. Andrew Ahrens, who also serves as a producer.

Filmed in Louisiana and Florida, ‘Find Her’ was directed by Nick McCallum from his own script with Emmy Award-winning director of photography, Evan Zissimopulos, who provided the cinematography.

In the film, a mysterious ex-cop named Isaiah Slade (McCallum) arrives in a small town searching for answers to a murdered ranch owner and his still missing daughter. It slowly becomes clear that not only are there multiple suspects, but that Slade himself has his own personal agenda to finding her.

