Former Film Star found Shot in his locked bunker, Murder or Suicide Jonathan Creek probes

Jonathan Creek is an award-winning British mystery crime drama starring Alan Davies and written by David Renwick. The Title character Jonathan Creek is considered a nerd but also a quick-witted genius. He works as a creative consultant to a magician and helps solve mysteries through his keen eye, attention to detail with his talent for logical deduction. The mystery solver creative consultant teams up with an investigative crime writer as his partner to solve mysteries. He has the natural ability to solve puzzles and looks at everything as a piece to the puzzle that needs to be put together. He believes in eliminating the impossible and whatever remains must be the truth.

Still from ‘Jonathan Creek’

In this episode, former film star Jack Holiday is found dead in a locked nuclear bunker with a gun lying next to him, just the day after the journalist Maddie Magellan gets a man released from prison after serving nine years for the murder of Jack’s wife, she believes he did not commit. Investigators insist that no one could have gotten in or out of the bunker once the door was locked from inside. Those close to Jack insist it isn’t a suicide as he was very weak and with arthritis that it wasn’t possible for him to even lock the huge door himself, let alone pull the trigger on the gun.

This episode of Jonathan Creek is airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

Read about similar cases here.

NFTs have taken over the world by a storm and FilmOn TV as a latest offering has introduced channels dedicated to NFTs and Crypto in order to keep up with the latest developments in the crypto market and NFTs providing a space to learn, understand and share the trends and movement in the crypto world. The channels provide information on the latest trends in the economy and financial markets.

For more information on the channels on NFT read here.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.