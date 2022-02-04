The Ghost Adventures Crew Help a Little Girl Cross Over at a Texas Horror Hotel

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the history that’s presented in, hotels. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the guest rooms and suites threaten them in any way. The visitors of a Texas hotel are learning that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures‘ episode, ‘Texas Horror Hotel.’

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of the famed docuseries, ‘Ghost Adventures,’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped by the titular hotel in the episode, ‘Texas Horror Hotel.’ On the show, ghost hunters Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley head to Seguin, Texas to investigate a hotel that’s said to be haunted by the spirit of a little girl. They also look into reports of a ghost pushing cars onto train tracks.

The 'Texas Horror Hotel' episode of 'Ghost Adventures'

