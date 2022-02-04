Connect with us

Alki David is Fleeing From Assassins and the FBI in Filmon TV’s Streaming of Guido

MOVIES

Alki David is Fleeing From Assassins and the FBI in Filmon TV’s Streaming of Guido

Published on

Guido is ready to do your dirty work in New Jersey, but be careful of how he operates; when he gets involved in business, body counts tend to rise. The unfortunate consequences of what happens when the wrong people get in the titular character’s way is now on full display, as the action film, ‘Guido,’ is now streaming on Filmon TV.

The comedy was written by its lead actor, Alki David, the CEO and founder of Filmon. ‘Guido’ was directed by Colin Campbell and also stars Ron Jeremy, Billy Zane, Gary Busey and Armand Assante.

The Filmon original movie follows Guido, an Iraqi immigrant hit man, who gets mixed up in a deal gone bad and is forced to transport a corpse across the country, with several Albanian assassins and the FBI on his trail. When his elderly, Mexican-American landlady blackmails him into taking her with him, he’d forced to confront his past and, ultimately, find hope in the future.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

(L-R): Gary Busey and Alki David star in director Colin Campbell’s action comedy, ‘Guido.’

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top