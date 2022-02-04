Alki David is Fleeing From Assassins and the FBI in Filmon TV’s Streaming of Guido

Guido is ready to do your dirty work in New Jersey, but be careful of how he operates; when he gets involved in business, body counts tend to rise. The unfortunate consequences of what happens when the wrong people get in the titular character’s way is now on full display, as the action film, ‘Guido,’ is now streaming on Filmon TV.

The comedy was written by its lead actor, Alki David, the CEO and founder of Filmon. ‘Guido’ was directed by Colin Campbell and also stars Ron Jeremy, Billy Zane, Gary Busey and Armand Assante.

The Filmon original movie follows Guido, an Iraqi immigrant hit man, who gets mixed up in a deal gone bad and is forced to transport a corpse across the country, with several Albanian assassins and the FBI on his trail. When his elderly, Mexican-American landlady blackmails him into taking her with him, he’d forced to confront his past and, ultimately, find hope in the future.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.