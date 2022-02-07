

Bikram Choudhury the Indian-born American yoga guru and the founder of the popular style of yoga commonly known as Bikram Yoga is back. FilmOn TV in its latest partnership ETV Remoting, is bringing sessions and live events with Bikram Choudhury from India, hosted by his son Bikram Jnr on Bikram is Back: The Unapologetic Tour.

The aim is to bring the benefits of his popular Yoga practice to the people worldwide. In the fast-paced lives that we are leading, it’s important to take care of oneself both physically and mentally and Bikram Yoga does just that. In the last two years one thing is crystal clear, it’s time to pay closer attention to one’s health and overall wellbeing.

Bikram became popular for his powerful yoga practice and for his hugely famous celebrity students. Bikram Yoga consists of the precise sequence of 26 asanas and two breathing exercises (pranayama) to be performed within 90 minutes in a heated room with increased humidity to mimic the weather in India. The asanas were carefully chosen by Choudhury from classic hatha asanas and are designed to increase the oxygen flow and to have freshly oxygenated blood reach every cell of the body.

Bikram Yoga allows the body to stretch, detoxify, relieve stress, anxiety and heal chronic pain caused by arthritis, injuries, joint pain etc. It is also suggested that Bikram Yoga helps improve the overall health by helping the body process sugar better and improve glucose tolerance. Every pose in the sequence requires core activation so it naturally helps increase core strength, stability and tones the muscles.

Considering how powerful his yoga practice is and the benefits it provides, the idea is for maximum people to gain from it. The benefits of Bikram Yoga are so huge that it just can’t be ignored. It is a practice that makes the body strong, healthy, helps with ailments and the one that makes one mentally strong.

