Celebrate Love this Valentine’s Day with FilmOn TV

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, the official week of love has begun. Love is all around us and is an emotion that should actually be celebrated every day, but Valentine’s Day is the day that love is officially celebrated. While some prefer to go for a fancy night out, dinner, dancing, some prefer to snuggle in, order a takeaway or cook and cuddle in with a good movie or tv show. Irrespective of whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day or not, it is always nice and comforting to watch something classy, mushy, romantic, or plain simple guilty pleasure TV.

Get that adrenaline running and have your emotions strung at with the absolute classics on FilmOn TV. FilmOn TV has a huge library of movies and videos to choose from this Valentine’s Week from hard core romantic movies to iconic comedies. There is no need to limit oneself to romantic movies if you don’t fancy. There’s plenty to choose from in other genres such as thriller, action, and horror as well. Do check out their wellness club box with the highly popular Swissx goodies, a perfect gift for any occasion.

FilmOn TV also provides access to more than 600 Live TV Channels from across the world. Get the best of TV Shows, videos, live events and movies at the tip of your fingers with FilmOn TV. From American Comedies to British Murder mysteries take your pick.

For similar articles read here.

FilmOn TV as a latest offering has introduced channels dedicated to NFTs and Crypto in order to keep up with the latest developments in the crypto and NFT market. The channels provide information on the latest trends in the economy, financial markets and NFT Space.

For more information on the channels on NFT read here.

FilmOn is also known for its Live channels connecting celebrities and famous personalities directly to their audience. Catch the live sessions with the eccentric Billionaire Alki David and rapper King CarlX from Swissx HQ in Malibu on Swissx Live. Connect your camera and be a part of the live sessions.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.