Sofia Boutella and Johnny Lee Miller Must Fight Hostile Intruders to Protect Their Land in Settlers Blu-ray Giveaway

Being the first to pioneer a new, unfamiliar frontier can ultimately prove to be a challenge for even the strongest people, as seen in the sci-fi thriller, ‘Settlers.’ First-time feature film writer-director Wyatt Rockefeller crafted an intimate, character-driven drama that explores how a small, close-knit family must conquer the daunting wilderness on their own without any connections with outside civilization.

RLJE Films will release the movie on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96 this Tuesday, February 15. The official distribution comes after ‘Settlers’ had its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. IFC Midnight then released the thriller in theaters, on Digital Rental and VOD on July 23, 2021.

In honor of ‘Settlers’ home distribution, which will include the bonus feature ‘Becoming Settlers,’ ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Settlers’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until this Tuesday, February 15 the day of the drama’s Blu-ray distribution, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On February 15, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Settlers’ follows mankind’s earliest settlers on the Martian frontier – llsa (Sofia Boutella) and Reza (Johnny Lee Miller) – who inhabit a desolate farmstead with their child Remmy (Brooklynn Prince and Nell Tiger Free). They work the land and shield their daughter from the dangers of the harsh surroundings. When hostile intruders then threaten to expel them from the compound, the family is forced to fight to survive.