Connect with us

Sofia Boutella and Johnny Lee Miller Must Fight Hostile Intruders to Protect Their Land in Settlers Blu-ray Giveaway

DVD NEWS

Sofia Boutella and Johnny Lee Miller Must Fight Hostile Intruders to Protect Their Land in Settlers Blu-ray Giveaway

Published on

Being the first to pioneer a new, unfamiliar frontier can ultimately prove to be a challenge for even the strongest people, as seen in the sci-fi thriller, ‘Settlers.’ First-time feature film writer-director Wyatt Rockefeller crafted an intimate, character-driven drama that explores how a small, close-knit family must conquer the daunting wilderness on their own without any connections with outside civilization.

RLJE Films will release the movie on DVD for an SRP of $27.97 and on Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96 this Tuesday, February 15. The official distribution comes after ‘Settlers’ had its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. IFC Midnight then released the thriller in theaters, on Digital Rental and VOD on July 23, 2021.

In honor of ‘Settlers’ home distribution, which will include the bonus feature ‘Becoming Settlers,’ ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a Blu-ray of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Settlers’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until this Tuesday, February 15 the day of the drama’s Blu-ray distribution, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On February 15, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Settlers’ follows mankind’s earliest settlers on the Martian frontier – llsa (Sofia Boutella) and Reza (Johnny Lee Miller) – who inhabit a desolate farmstead with their child Remmy (Brooklynn Prince and Nell Tiger Free). They work the land and shield their daughter from the dangers of the harsh surroundings. When hostile intruders then threaten to expel them from the compound, the family is forced to fight to survive.

The Blu-ray cover for writer-director Wyatt Rockefeller’s sci-fi thriller, ‘Settlers.’

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
'Settlers' Blu-ray
Price
USD $28.96

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top