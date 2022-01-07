2021 Tribeca Film Festival Video Interview: Director Randall Okita and Performer Skyler Davenport Talk See For Me (Exclusive)

People are often rightfully defined by the way they respond and react to the devastating news that they’ve lost the thing they love the most and that makes them who they are in life. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of Sophie in the new high concept home-invasion thriller, ‘See for Me,’ which features a compelling story that challenges society’s misconceptions about the visually impaired.

The movie’s lead performer, Skyler Davenport, brought their own real life experience with adult onset vision loss to their portrayal of Sophie, who lost her vision to a rare degenerative disease that derailed her dreams of competing in the Olympics as a downhill skier. The loss of Sophie’s sight was devastating to her. However, she doesn’t give up easily, and refuses to be a powerless victim, which leads her to rely on her strength and resilience to not only survive, but also thrive.

Randall Okita directed ‘See For Me,’ which had its World Premiere in the Tribeca Online Premieres section of last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. IFC Midnight is releasing the drama today in theaters and On Demand.

‘See For Me,’ which was written by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue, follows Sophie as she cat-sits for a client in a secluded mansion. What seems like it will be a tranquil stay quickly becomes dangerous, however, when three thieves invade the house, looking for the hidden safe. Sophie’s only defense is the help she receives from army veteran Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Kelly copes with returning home by working for the title app, which connects the visually impaired with people with sight, who can guide them through their phone’s camera. As the two women connect over the app, Kelly helps Sophie defend herself against the invaders during the potentially deadly night.

Okita and Davenport generously took the time to talk about directing and starring in ‘See For Me’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom during last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Among other things, the duo discussed the filmmaker’s approach to helming the thriller; why the performer was inspired to play Sophie; how they worked together to create Davenport’s physicality and stuntwork on location in the secluded mansion where most of the movie’s events take place; and what it meant to them both that the drama had its World Premiere in the Online Premieres section of last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.