Connect with us

Actor Jacob A. Ware Conjures a Sinister Ritual to Resurrect His Dead Wife in An Unquiet Grave DVD Giveaway

DVD NEWS

Actor Jacob A. Ware Conjures a Sinister Ritual to Resurrect His Dead Wife in An Unquiet Grave DVD Giveaway

Published on

Grief has a way of leaving lasting negative effects on survivors of tragic accidents, which can lead them to make rash, reckless decisions. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of Jamie in the upcoming horror movie, ‘An Unquiet Grave,’ which RLJE Films is set to distribute on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on January 18.

The drama’s DVD will be sold for an SRP of $27.97. It’s set to include several bonus features, including filmmaker commentary, lyric video of the title track by Vanessa Cuccia, interviews with the cast and director, ‘An Unquiet Grave’ Special Effects and the feature’s world premiere Q&A at Nightstream.

In honor of ‘An Unquiet Grave’s home release, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a DVD of the feature. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Unquiet Grave’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, January 18, the day of the movie’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On January 18, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

The drama marks the feature film directorial debut of Terence Krey (‘Graves’), who also served as a producer on the project. The helmer also co-wrote the script with Christine Nyland (‘Worthless’), who also stars in the movie with Jacob A. Ware (‘Boardwalk Empire’).

In ‘An Unquiet Grave,’ a year after losing his wife in a car crash, Jamie (Ware) convinces her sister, Ava (Nyland), to return with him to the site of the accident and help him perform a strange ritual. But as the night wears on, it becomes clear that he has darker intentions.

The DVD cover from co-writer-director-producer Terence Krey’s horror film, ‘An Unquiet Grave,’ which stars co-writer Christine Nyland.

Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
'An Unquiet Grave' DVD
Price
USD SRP: $27.97

Facebook Comments

Continue Reading

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top