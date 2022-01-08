Actor Michael Jai White Fights to Protect His Family in The Commando Redbox Code Giveaway

Wanting to protect not only the lives, but also the emotional well-being, of their families is a powerful fight for many law enforcement and military officers and veterans. That’s certainly the case for actor Michael Jai White‘s protagonist of elite DEA agent James Baker in the new action movie, ‘The Commando.’

The crime thriller opened this weekend in theaters and on digital and On Demand, courtesy of Saban Films. ‘The Commando’ was written by Koji Steven Sakai and directed by Asif Akbar. In addition to White, the drama also stars Jeff Fahey, Aris Mejias, Gianni Capaldi, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Mickey Rourke.

‘The Commando’ follows James as he returns home after a failed mission. When he reunites with his family, they make an unexpected discovery in their house – a stash of money worth $3 million. They soon face the danger and threat of a newly released criminal, Johnny (Rourke), and his crew, who will do whatever it takes to retrieve the money, including kidnap the agent’s daughters. Stakes are high and lives are at risk in the head-to-head battle as James stops at nothing to protect his family against the money-hungry criminals.