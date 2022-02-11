Why Should One Care About NFTs: Have a look with FilmOn TV

NFTs have gained a huge following and mass popularity since last year and are slowly becoming a part of the everyday mainstream. It is predicted that we all will have our own parallel unique digital identity in the near future and NFTs are the stepping stone to that. No wonder NFTs have risen so high so suddenly.

El Palucho Scott Storch by Swissx

Let us understand, what exactly is a non-fungible token. An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, digital content, photographs, and videos. They are bought and sold online, frequently with crypto, and are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos. If something is non-fungible it means it has unique properties so it can’t be interchanged with something else. With NFTs, it is all tokenised to create a digital certificate of ownership that can be bought and sold.

NFTs are revolutionary in some sense as they provide a digital smart contract that is on the blockchain and can be accessed from anywhere. Thus, making the transactions and ownership transparent and authentic. From NFTs of exclusive art pieces to movies, NFTs are taking over the world. With huge celebrity backing there is no doubt that the phenomenon is being widely adopted by the masses. NFTs are special because of their exclusivity factor and their value add. They are already being sold in the secondary market, which shows the value and demand currently.

FilmOn TV has dedicated NFT and Crypto channels to keep up with the latest buzz around Crypto and NFTs. These channels bring the latest news and discuss the trending topics from the NFT and Crypto world to keep one updated.

Swissx has launched an exclusive NFT Cannabis Club with asset backed NFTs of some of the finest assets in the world. The collection is available on Swissx.com as well as Opensea.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.

