Alki David Tells Donald Trump That Tom Girardi and Adam Schiff Should Face Surveillance RICO and Corruption Charges in Open Letter

British billionaire Alki David is continuing his fight against former attorney Tom Girardi and fellow lawyer Adam Schiff for the corrupt measures they’ve taken to harm the businessman’s reputation. In his latest means of defense, David posted an open letter on his website, TV Mix, to former U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he annotates the ways in which the two Los Angeles attorneys have contributed to the “white-collar crime-wave that is tearing our beautiful State of California apart.”

In the letter, David, who owns Swissx and Filmon, notes that he has a meeting this week with Trump, and shares what he plans to discuss during their discussion. “As discussed with your eam I will be also bringing with me a highly qualified group of lawyers and whistleblowers with intimate knowledge (of the ways that) the Supreme Court of California and State Bar of California has been grossly corrupted by the crime syndicate led by Tom Girardi and Congressman Adam Schiff and others.”

David went on to state that Girardi has corrupted the L.A. County Sheriff’s office over the past half a century “by collaborating with former Sherrif Leroy Baca, who has since served three years in a state pen on corruption charges. Baca was just released, but is once again under FBI Investigation for his collaboration in reselling impounded drugs back to the Cartels.”

The letter goes on to note that Girardi and Schiff have also manipulated a network of law firms throughout the scandal “by bribing and corrupting Judges and officials at The State Bar of California, along with their now well-known henchmen Layton and Noonan and former head of State Bar, Joe Dunn and others. Additionally, Girardi is well known to have been Governor Gavin Newsom’s biggest financial contributor. Gavin Newsom is in fact a material witness in these matters.”

David also states that Schiff and Baca are at the center of a wiretapping scandal. “Once the wiretapping operation being run illegally at the Sherrif’s Deptartment was threatened, Schiff moved the criminal operation to University of California at Irvine, where it still operates today wiretapping bugging and snooping on personal data and devices on behalf of Adam Schiff et al.,” the letter declares.

The businessman also informes the former president that many unqualified candidates, such as Judge Michelle Court, have been appointed to office through their connection to Girardi and Schiff. Court “originally met Gloria Allred and Tom Girardi when (she) went to Allred for legal advice over her husband “beating” her. Just for this alone Court would never have been considered for the Los Angeles Superior Court in the first place.”

The State Bar of California, the Civil extension of the Supreme Court of California, is also embroiled in the Girardi-Schiff Scandal. The State Bar of California is directly responsible to the Supreme Court of California, but its trustees are now appointed by the Supreme Court, the California Legislature and Governor Newsom.

“The trafficking of rigged lawsuits within the California Supreme Courthouses included corrupt judicial process and distribution of illicit funds to Senator Harry Reid, Attorney Gloria Allred, Attorney Michael Avenatti and former California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who is currently serving as Vice President of the Biden Administration,” David further commented in his letter to Trump. “Gloria Allred is still today Tom Girardi’s alter ego in many illicit transactions. Allred, an Alumni of Loyola Law School in Hollywood, California, was recruited by Girardi there.”

Girardi, Schiff and the late Senator Harry Reid also worked together “to bribe and exploit the Supreme Court of California by videotaping and coercing members of the California Supreme Court and the State Bar at the now notorious Yellowstone Lodge in Montana,” David continues in the letter. Girardi and Schiff “would use surveillance equipment and wiretapping (at the lodge) to record and later bribe and exploit… judges and State Officials et al. at drug-fueled parties with Harry Reid’s and Girardi’s sex workers from Las Vegas.”

David concluded his letter to Trump by stating that he’s looking forward to their meeting.