BREAKING NEWS! California PAC JUDGE RECALL orders Adam Schiff and Tom Girardi To Face Surveillance RICO and Corruption Charges

British billionaire Alki David is continuing his fight against former attorney Tom Girardi and fellow lawyer Adam Schiff for the corrupt measures they’ve taken to harm the businessman’s reputation. In his latest means of defense, David posted an open letter on his website, TV Mix, to former U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he annotates the ways in which the two Los Angeles attorneys have contributed to the “white-collar crime-wave that is tearing our beautiful State of California apart.”

“Judge Recall has kicked off very successfully with the published recalls of Judge Yolanda Orozco and Judge Michelle Court” said David. “Tom Girardi et al operate well-known criminal organizations that pervert the course of Justice in the California legislature. The Courts are trafficking Justice through criminalized and unelected Judges.

Judge Recall has started to roll opening with published recalls of Judges Jolanda Orozco and Michelle Court. Both corrupted Girardi Judges, unelected and fast-tracked via fake State Bar Associations, and on to the superior Court of Down Town Los Angeles to continue the decades-old system of trafficking Justice in California Court Houses.

“In California we live in a republic!” said Attorney Ronda Kennedy and also competing for Schiff’s position in LA politics for Congress District 30. “There are systems in place for any group of concerned citizens to begin a Judge Recall. ”

In the letter, David, who owns Swissx and FilmOn TV and Hologram USA, notes that he has a meeting this week with Trump, and shares what he plans to discuss during their discussion. “As discussed with your team I will be also bringing with me a highly qualified group of lawyers and whistleblowers with intimate knowledge (of the ways that) the Supreme Court of California and State Bar of California has been grossly corrupted by the crime syndicate led by Tom Girardi and Congressman Adam Schiff and others.”

In support are Retired General Michael Flynn, former Director of US Defense advising Californian politicians like Congressman Joe Collins Jnr, Attorney Ronda Kennedy for Congress , who famously said of Schiff that she would put him in prison on her watch!

Also in solidarity stood retired Sherrif Matt Rodriguez who is the Republican candidate for Sherrif of Los Angeles. James Bradley for Sentate is also appearing with General Flyyn, who recently endorsed Bradley for Senate at the Mar a Lago star studded event where Scott Storch raised the roof for President Donald Trump.

David went on to state that Girardi has corrupted the L.A. County Sheriff’s office over the past half a century “by collaborating with former Sherrif Leroy Baca, who has since served three years in a state pen on corruption charges. Baca was just released, but is again under FBI Investigation for his collaboration in reselling impounded drugs back to the Cartels.”

Paul Tanaka, Bacca’s former deputy has recently been sent to prison to serve a five-year sentence for like Baca, lying to the FBI about the Girardi Conspiracy.

The letter goes on to note that Girardi and Schiff have also manipulated a network of law firms throughout the scandal “by bribing and corrupting Judges and officials at The State Bar of California, along with their now well-known henchmen Layton and Noonan and former head of State Bar, Joe Dunn and others. Additionally, Girardi is well known to have been Governor Gavin Newsom’s biggest financial contributor. Gavin Newsom is in fact a material witness in these matters.”

Below is a crooked search warrant issued by the then-Attorney General of California Kamala Harris. The warrant is searching the house of the public critic of Girardi’s. Harris ensured that the sensitive information of Girardi et al would be disposed of. Like murdered attorney Phil Kaye who was one of the first whistleblowers on the Girardi syndicate.

David also states that Schiff and Baca are at the center of a wiretapping scandal. “Once the wiretapping operation being run illegally at the Sherrif’s Deptartment was threatened, Schiff moved the criminal operation to University of California at Irvine, where it still operates today wiretapping bugging and snooping on personal data and devices on behalf of Adam Schiff et al.,” the letter declares.

The businessman also informed the former president that many unqualified candidates, such as Judge Michelle Court, have been appointed to office through their connection to Girardi and Schiff. Court “originally met Gloria Allred and Tom Girardi when (she) went to Allred for legal advice over her husband “beating” her. Just for this alone Court would never have been considered for the Los Angeles Superior Court in the first place.”

The State Bar of California, the Civil extension of the Supreme Court of California, is also embroiled in the Girardi-Schiff Scandal. The State Bar of California is directly responsible to the Supreme Court of California, but its trustees are now appointed by the Supreme Court, the California Legislature and Governor Newsom.

“The trafficking of rigged lawsuits within the California Supreme Courthouses included corrupt judicial process and distribution of illicit funds to Senator Harry Reid, Attorney Gloria Allred, Attorney Michael Avenatti and former California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who is currently serving as Vice President of the Biden Administration,” David further commented in his letter to Trump. “Gloria Allred is still today Tom Girardi’s alter ego in many illicit transactions. Allred, an Alumni of Loyola Law School in Hollywood, California, was recruited by Girardi there.”

Girardi, Schiff and the late Senator Harry Reid also worked together “to bribe and exploit the Supreme Court of California by videotaping and coercing members of the California Supreme Court and the State Bar at the now notorious Yellowstone Lodge in Montana,” David continues in the letter. Girardi and Schiff “would use surveillance equipment and wiretapping (at the lodge) to record and later bribe and exploit… judges and State Officials et al. at drug-fueled parties with Harry Reid’s and Girardi’s sex workers from Las Vegas.”

David concluded his letter to Trump by stating that he’s looking forward to their meeting.

is Ronda Kennedy and her husband Michael are both lawyers and politicians

Trump annointed Ronda is competing against Adam Schiff for Congressional District 30 (Hollywood Burbank Los Angeles)