UCOS Investigates the Disappearance of a Young Mum and her Baby

New Tricks is a British Crime Drama that follows the cases of UCOS (Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad). Highly experienced retired police coppers are recruited to form a new task force UCOS. They are specifically brought in to delve into old crime and cold cases. They form an amazing team working together and are known as the Dream Team. Being old school, they are used to the olden ways of investigating but quickly adapt to modern techniques and policies. It is their wisdom and experience that helps them solve all their cases at the end of the day.

Still from ‘New Tricks’

In this episode, an old case comes to attention, the disappearance of a young Mum and her baby which was originally investigated by Brian. At the time it was thought that she ran away from her husband. Her clothes covered in blood are found recently and the case is reopened. On further inquiry it is found two other women went missing the same day and they are all connected by the same landlord. Brian isn’t convinced that the landlord is guilty and is proven right.

This episode of New Tricks is airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV tonight at 21:10pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later. Read about previous cases here.

