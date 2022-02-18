Actor Timothy Spall Embarks on a Life Affirming Journey in The Last Bus Exclusive Clip

Connect with us

Sometimes the best way for people to overcome loss and rejuvenate the human spirit is to embark on a literal – and figurative – journey that reminds them they’ re not alone. That’s certainly the case for actor Timothy Spall‘s protagonist of Tom Harper in the new drama, ‘The Last Bus.’

Samuel Goldwyn Films is distributing the feature today, February 18 in U.S. theaters and on VOD. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is debuting an exclusive clip from the feature that follows Tom as he embarks on an epic trip, which reminds him that he’s not alone on his life’s journey.

Joe Ainsworth wrote ‘The Last Bus,’ which was directed by Gillies MacKinnon. Besides Spall, the drama also stars Phyllis Logan.

‘The Last Bus’ follows Tom, a 90-year-old veteran who embarks on an epic trip from his home of 50 years – a remote village in the most northerly point of Scotland – back to the place he was born – close to England’s most southerly point. Battling against time, age and fate, and desperate to keep a promise to his beloved wife Mary (Logan), Tom embarks on an odyssey, revisiting his past, connecting with the modern world and a diverse, multi-cultural Britain he has never experienced.

For more information on ‘The Last Bus,’ visit the drama’s official website.

Actor Timothy Spall appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from director Gillies MacKinnon’s drama, ‘The Last Bus.’

