Actor Stephen Nathan is Uncertain About Actor Bruce Kimmel’s Inexperience in The First Nudie Musical Exclusive Clip

Actor Stephen Nathan is Uncertain About Actor Bruce Kimmel's Inexperience in The First Nudie Musical Exclusive Clip

Sometimes the seemingly most dire situations can actually become a blessing in disguise, especially for people who are forced into extreme business deals they feel can quickly become disastrous. That’s certainly the case for actor Stephen Nathan’s character of Harry Schechter in the 1976 musical comedy, ‘The First Nudie Musical.’

The cult classic is being re-released tomorrow, February 25 by Quiver Distribution. The movie will be available for the first time on VOD and Digital.

In honor of ‘The First Nudie Musical’s re-release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Harry, the heir to a Hollywood studio, is forced to make a musical comedy porno in order to stop the process of bankruptcy, meets John Smithee, played by Bruce Kimmel. John, a young man who wishes to get his big break into Hollywood, has agreed to make his feature film directorial debut on the comedy, but has only gotten the job because of his uncle’s connection to Harry. The latter businessman is hesitant to work with John, however, because of his optimistic, naive nature.

‘The First Nudie Musical’ was written by Bruce Kimmel, who also co-directed the feature with Mark Haggard. In addition to Schechter, the movie also stars Kimmel, Cindy Williams (‘American Graffiti,’ ‘Laverne & Shirley’), Stephen Nathan (‘Bones’), Diana Canova (‘Soap’) and Susan Buckner (‘Grease’).

‘The First Nudie Musical’ follows Harry, the son of a famous studio owner, as he’s forced to make porno films to keep the bankrupt studio from being made into a shopping center. In an attempt to get back on the high ground, he makes a nudie musical. He also makes a bet with the debtors, who wish to take ownership of the studio, that if they finance the musical and he can’t complete it within two weeks, they can foreclose on the studio.

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from directors Mark Haggard and Bruce Kimmel's musical comedy, 'The First Nudie Musical,' which features actors Stephen Nathan and Bruce Kimmel.

