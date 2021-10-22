Connect with us

Actress Kathy Luu Helps Soothe a Groom's Nerves on His Wedding Day in Rhapsody of Love Exclusive Clip

Actress Kathy Luu Helps Soothe a Groom’s Nerves on His Wedding Day in Rhapsody of Love Exclusive Clip

Actress Kathy Luu (right) appears in ShockYa’s exclusive clip from writer-director-producer-actress Joy Hopwood’s romantic comedy, ‘Rhapsody of Love.’

Career assignments and romance are unexpectedly colliding for two workers entrenched in the business of celebrating their clients’ love in the new romantic comedy, ‘Rhapsody of Love.’ Actress Kathy Luu and actor Damien Sato’s characters in the film are trying to fight the unexpected sparks that are growing between them – and threatening their jobs and personal lives.

‘Rhapsody of Love’ follows an events planner, Jess (Luu), and a wedding photographer, Justin (Damien Sato), who can’t deny the sparks between them. However, there’s one small hitch – his girlfriend.

Quiver Distribution is releasing ‘Rhapsody of Love’ digitally today, October 22. In honor of the movie’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, Jess and Justin are at the wedding of two of their clients, making sure that the ceremony begins smoothly. After Jess hurriedly arrives at the wedding venue, the groom admits to her that he’s having an anxiety attack. As a result, she must remind him of his love for his bride, in order to calm his nerves.

Joy Hopwood wrote, directed, produced and stars in ‘Rhapsody of Love.’ In addition to the filmmaker, Luu and Sato, the comedy also stars Lily Stewart, Khan Chittenden and Benjamin Hanly.

Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from writer-director Joy Hopwood's romantic comedy, 'Rhapsody of Love,' which features actress Kathy Luu and actor Damien Sato.

As a life-long fan of entertainment, particularly films, television and music, and an endless passion for writing, Karen Benardello decided to combine the two for a career. She graduated from New York's LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic. While still attending college, Karen began writing for Shockya during the summer of 2007, when she began writing horror movie reviews. Since she began writing for Shockya, Karen has been promoted to the position of Senior Movies & Television Editor. Some of her duties in the position include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, producing posts on celebrity news and contributing reviews on albums and concerts. Some of her highlights include attending such festivals and conventions as the Tribeca Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, SXSW, Toronto After Dark, the Boston Film Festival and New York Comic-Con.

