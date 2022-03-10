The Ghost Adventures Crew Help Patients Cross Over at an Abandoned Nursing Home and Hospital in Tooele, Utah

People often enjoy visiting, and exploring the poignant, sentimental history of nursing homes and hospitals. However, that excitement can quickly turn to fear if the care facilities threaten them in any way. The visitors of the hospital and abandoned nursing home in Tooele, Utah learn that lesson the hard way in the ‘Ghost Adventures‘ episode, ‘Asylum 49.’

The ‘Asylum 49’ episode of ‘Ghost Adventures’ will stream tonight at 6-7pm local time on the Really TV channel on Filmon TV. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The popular paranormal experts who make up the crew of the famed docuseries, ‘Ghost Adventures,’ are determined to help those lost souls who are trapped in the nursing home and hospital in the episode. On the show, lead investigator Zak Bagans and several of his fellow ghost hunters, including Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley return to Tooele, Utah, to investigate the recently abandoned nursing home. The facility shares the same building with a haunted attraction that was in operation during their original investigation of Tooele Hospital in 2011.

