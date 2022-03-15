Actor Charlie Shotwell Explores the Freedoms and Challenges of Coming-of-Age in John and the Hole Blu-Ray Giveaway

The passage from childhood freedom to adult responsibility can be a difficult time for anyone, regardless of their family and social circumstances. Last summer’s slow-burn psychological thriller, ‘John and the Hole’ offers an enigmatic, unsettling and meditative exploration into the angst associated with adolescence and coming-of-age in modern-day America.

‘John and the Hole’ was written by Nicolás Giacobone, and marks the feature film directorial debut of Pascual Sisto, both of whom also served as executive producers on the project. The drama stars Charlie Shotwell (‘Captain Fantastic’) in the titular role, as well as Michael C. Hall (‘Dexter’), Jennifer Ehle (‘A Quiet Passion’) and Taissa Farmiga (‘American Horror Story‘).

‘John and the Hole’ follows the eponymous 13-year-old character as he discovers an unfinished bunker — a deep hole in the ground – while exploring the neighboring woods. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents, Brad and Anna (Hall and Ehle), and older sister, Laurie (Farmiga), and holds them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore a newfound independence.