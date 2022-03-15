Claire’s True Colours Revealed as she Falsely Accuses Will On Peak Practice

Peak Practice is a long running British Medical Drama set in a fictional village of Cardale in Derbyshire in Peak District. It follows the personal and professional lives of the doctors working together in the GP Surgery. The show over the years takes one through the ups and downs in their personal and professional lives, their careers and how their lives entwine together. The show tugs at one’s emotions, is full of drama and a perfect comfort watch.

Still From ‘Peak Practice’

In this episode, Will is horrified by Claire’s actions of upsetting Charlie and moving into their home. Claire doesn’t take his rejection in a good manner and sets out to take revenge on him in the most horrific manner and false accuses him. Unable to remember, Will finds himself at the centre of allegations and disturbing truths about Claire are revealed. Alex oversees the exhumation of a marine she believes was murdered by her mentally unstable colleague.

Watch this episode of Peak Practice, the popular British Medical Drama, airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 16:20pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

