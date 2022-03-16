Decorated War Hero Shot and Dumped in The Dumpster in North London on The Last Detective

A decorated war hero Frank Moore is found shot in the head and his body dumped in garbage. Dangerous Davies is assigned the case and finds out Frank had left the army 5 years ago and was a highly decorated soldier. His daughter is now part of his old regiment. During his investigation he feels the wife and the daughter are withholding information regarding Frank’s past and are not telling the entire story. He is also stone walled at the regiment with no information about Frank being shared. But shooting in the head seems a bit too personal, find out who killed Frank and why?

Still from ‘The Last Detective’

The Last Detective is a British Crime Dhttps://www.filmon.com/tv/dramarama series starring Peter Davison as the lead character, nicknamed Detective Constable ‘Dangerous Davies’. He is an old-fashioned, gentle and a decent detective. Davies had discovered a crime committed by a fellow officer earlier and after testifying against the corrupt police officer, Davies is treated as a pariah by his colleagues. Due to his gentle nature, he is considered being too soft by his peers. His commitment to the job slowly wins them over eventually and earns the reluctant respect of the criminal fraternity. He is committed to his work, unlucky in love, a bit accident prone but proves the merits of his non glamorous ways of solving cases. He is supported by his friend Mod and their interactions bring in the humorous aspect in the show.

This episode of The Last Detective is airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

