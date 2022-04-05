Rapper Stanley Enow’s New Afrobeat Single Parapariparo Tops Music Charts in His Native Cameroon

Celebrated Cameroon rapper, Stanley Enow has released his latest single, ‘Parapariparo,’ to massive commercial success and acclaim in his native country. The new song from the popular Afrobeat performer reached number one on the music charts over the weekend.

The latest hit track from Enow surpassed such fellow singles as Rinyu’s ‘Controller,’ Asaba’s ‘Mon Bebe’ and Cysoul’s Je Tombe Aussi to reach the top spot on the charts. ‘Parapariparo’s peak performance comes after it was released on March 5 in part by Enow’s record label, Motherland Empire, which he co-owns. The new tune is also supported by businessman Alki David’s company, Swiss X.

To further support ‘Parapariparo’s rise on Cameroon’s music charts, Enow released an official lyric video for the song on his official YouTube channel last week. The video, which features guest vocals from eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician, Scott Storch, who also produced the single, can be viewed below. ‘Parapariparo’ can now also be streamed on Apple Music.

The success of Enow’s new track comes after his previous tunes, including ‘My Way’ and ‘Cassanova,’ also became hits around the world since he launched his career a decade ago. Throughout his career, he has also been recognized for his musical talents by Cameroon and Africa’s entertainment industry, which includes receiving the Best New Act honor at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards. Besides singing and rapping, Enow has also found fame as a radio and television presenter and voice actor since he began his career.