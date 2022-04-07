Burglary Gone Wrong Or Premeditated Murder on Vera

Vera is a popular British Crime drama featuring DCI Vera Stanhope as an obsessed copper with her work. She faces the world with her humour, cleverness, and valour. With her team by her side, she leaves no stone unturned and gives her very best to each and every case and her motive is one and only to get to the bottom of the truth.

Still from ‘Vera’

In this episode, a wealthy tycoon is shot in his own home during a home invasion. On the face of it, its just a robbery gone wrong traumatising the wife and daughter as they were held as hostages. DCI Vera finds the whole thing a miss and many suspects come to light. It starts to look like an inside job. Is she right, will she find the evidence or is she looking in the completely wrong direction?

This episode of Vera is airing on itv3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 21:00hrs GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later. Read similar articles here.

NFTs have gained tremendous momentum in the last one year. With FilmOn TV one can watch the latest news and updates in the Crypto markets and the NFTs on the NFT&Crypto Channels. The channels on Crypto and NFT are dedicated to bringing the very latest from the crypto space. One can now subscribe to Swissx NFT Club and be a part of the Swissx NFT Community and also get the wellness box full of premium lifestyle brand Swissx goodies along with full access to the TV box.

From live news from around the world to live events, FilmOn TV strives to bring the very best all together. Get access to the News Channels, soaps, movies from different parts of the world at your fingertips. Find the latest news, information, and top stories from the world of politics, economy, finance, business, sports and weather on your favourite TV News Channels with FilmOn TV. For more read here.

For similar articles read here.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.