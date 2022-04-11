Ghostly Occurrences, Dead Body at Ancestors Grave and a Shadowing Boyfriend on Midsomer Murders

Popular British Crime Drama Midsomer Murders revolves around Detective Barnaby and his partner solving murders in the picturesque English County of Midsomer. It is a light-hearted crime drama with humour, quirkiness, and good banter. Barnaby is methodical, fair, and always finds a personal connection while solving the mystery. Midsomer Murders is entertaining, engrossing and keeps you on your toes trying to solve the mystery.

Still from ‘Midsomer Murders’

In this episode, in the village of Apern Tallow multiple ghostly occurrences that can’t be explained start taking place. It starts with the mysterious slashing of a painting of a local historical figure in the local museum. Barnaby is shadowed by Cully’s actor boyfriend, who is preparing for a role as a police officer. Later, the curator of the museum is assaulted, and a direct descendant of the historical figure is found dead on the grave of his ancestor.

This episode of Midsomer Murders is airing on ITV3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 15:50hrs GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

Read similar articles here.

Live News Channels from across the globe with FilmOn TV.

FilmOn TV has also dedicated Crypto and NFT channels bringing in the latest news and updates from the Crypto markets and the NFTs. Stay on top of the latest developments of 2022 of NFTs with FilmOn TV. One can also subscribe to the Swissx NFT Club via FilmOn TV and get a wellness box full of goodies which can be tailored to your specific needs from the popular lifestyle brand Swissx.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Be social while watching your favourite TV shows or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.