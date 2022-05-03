DVD NEWS MOVIES

Adrien Brody is Seeking Redemption From His Past Bad Decisions in Clean Blu-ray Giveaway

ByKaren Benardello

May 3, 2022 , , ,

Being tormented by their past choices can often times convince people to seek redemption and forgiveness. Adrien Brody‘s titular protagonist in the action crime drama, ‘Clean,’ is doing just that, as he feels the need to atone for his sins. But he unfortunately can’t truly escape from his previous violent decisions, as he’s now become a target of a local crime boss.

RLJE Films will release ‘Clean’ on Blu-ray and DVD next Tuesday, May 10. The Blu-ray will retail for for an SRP of $28.96 and the DVD will retail for an SRP of $27.97. The discs’ distribution comes after IFC Films released ‘Clean’ in theaters and on Digital Rental and VOD on January 28.

In honor of ‘Clean’s home distribution, ShockYa is offering two lucky winners a Blu-ray of the drama. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Clean’ Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, May 10, the day of the movie’s Blu-ray release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On May 10, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Clean’ was directed by Paul Solet (‘Tread,’ ‘Mars’), who also co-write the script with Brody. Along with the latter, the drama stars Glenn Fleshler (‘Joker,’ ‘Billions’), Richie Merritt (‘White Boy Rick,’ ‘Euphoria’) Chandler Ari DuPont (‘Charm City Kings’), Mykelti Williamson (‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘The Purge: Election Year’), RZA (‘The Man with Irons Fists’), Michelle Wilson (‘Amazing Stories,’ ‘A Shot Through the Wall’) and John Bianco (‘The Sopranos’).

The Blu-ray cover for co-writer-director-producer Paul Solet’s action crime drama, ‘Clean,’ which stars co-writer-producer Adrien Brody.
Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films
Product Name
'Clean' Blu-ray
Price
USD SRP: $28.96

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

MOVIES

The Aviary Redbox Digital Code Giveaway Features Malin Akerman and Lorenza Izzo Fighting Back Against Chris Messina

May 2, 2022 Karen Benardello
DVD NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Charlie Cox Fights to Protect His Family’s Honor in Kin Season 1 Blu-ray Giveaway

May 2, 2022 Karen Benardello
INTERVIEWS MOVIES

Interview: Fanny Liatard and Jérémy Trouilh Talk Gagarine (Exclusive)

Apr 30, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *