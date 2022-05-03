Adrien Brody is Seeking Redemption From His Past Bad Decisions in Clean Blu-ray Giveaway

Being tormented by their past choices can often times convince people to seek redemption and forgiveness. Adrien Brody‘s titular protagonist in the action crime drama, ‘Clean,’ is doing just that, as he feels the need to atone for his sins. But he unfortunately can’t truly escape from his previous violent decisions, as he’s now become a target of a local crime boss.

RLJE Films will release ‘Clean’ on Blu-ray and DVD next Tuesday, May 10. The Blu-ray will retail for for an SRP of $28.96 and the DVD will retail for an SRP of $27.97. The discs’ distribution comes after IFC Films released ‘Clean’ in theaters and on Digital Rental and VOD on January 28.

‘Clean’ was directed by Paul Solet (‘Tread,’ ‘Mars’), who also co-write the script with Brody. Along with the latter, the drama stars Glenn Fleshler (‘Joker,’ ‘Billions’), Richie Merritt (‘White Boy Rick,’ ‘Euphoria’) Chandler Ari DuPont (‘Charm City Kings’), Mykelti Williamson (‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘The Purge: Election Year’), RZA (‘The Man with Irons Fists’), Michelle Wilson (‘Amazing Stories,’ ‘A Shot Through the Wall’) and John Bianco (‘The Sopranos’).

